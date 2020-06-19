Construction buzz is back in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: The buzz at many construction sites in the city is back albeit on a lesser note with many migrant workers having left for their hometowns post lockdown relaxations.

Though many workers are heading back to Hyderabad, the present situation has thrown up issues that are to be pondered upon and prepare for contingencies by all those related with the construction sector. Among all, the most important factor that needs to be focused upon is the high dependency on migrant workers.

At many construction sites, workers from Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and other places constitute a major workforce. Many companies and developers are arranging transportation to get the workforce back to the sites in the city.

Their availability and initiative are among the prime reasons that make companies opt for migrant workers. The availability of trained local workforce is a big challenge faced by the industry, despite many companies willing to hire them.

If addressed with proper planning and vision, in the long run, it can help both the industry and local workforce to their advantage. As a stop-gap arrangement, workers returning from the Gulf countries and those from other places like Mumbai are coming in handy but their percentage is very less compared to the regular workers, says Telangana Real Estate Developers Association president, R Chalapathi Rao.

The State government is already working on this front. Roads and Building Minister V Prashanth Reddy had recently convened a meeting with industry representatives and experts to discuss measures for ensuring availability of trained workforce.

Given the prevailing conditions and the uncertainty, it is wise to develop local workforce, most in the construction sector concede. With physical distancing norm and other guidelines to be implemented, all those workers returning from Mumbai and Gulf will not be keen to head back. They need to be tapped and their services utilised, he says.

The initiative should focus on rural youth and have them trained in different aspects of the construction sector. The National Academy of Construction is already training people but the volumes have to be increased, adds a member from CREDAI Hyderabad.

Considering the availability of skilled workforce in future, from the industry perspective, utility of machines will become imperative in the days to come. For instance, there are machines, which take up plastering works, knotting binding wire and the steel mills are cutting the steel as per the designs submitted by the developers, doing away the need to cut steel at the sites, he points out.

These apart, initiatives like setting up schools for workers’ children near the sites, providing decent accommodation at affordable rents and conducting health camps regularly can go a long way in retaining the workforce or ensuring new workers join the stream. Both government and industry can chalk out plans towards these measures, he adds.

