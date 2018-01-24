Construction of 826 bus shelters in Hyderabad on track

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The process of setting up 826 bus shelters in the city has picked up the pace with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) entering into a concession agreement with four successful bidders.

The bidders have to complete the construction works within 180 days from the date of taking possession of the sites. Four private agencies have been issued the Letter of Award for constructing the bus shelters in different grades.

Depending on the size and facilities extended at the bus shelters, they are categorized into four grades of advanced bus shelters, proficient bus shelters, basic bus shelters and minimal bus shelters.

The construction is divided into 430 new bus shelters and 396 existing shelters. Apart from seating, passenger information system, these bus shelters will be equipped with toilets for men and women, wifi, water dispensing units, mobile charging points, surveillance cameras and other facilities.

Cost of each bus shelter ranges from Rs.90,000 to over Rs 2 lakh. The idea behind dividing the shelters into four categories was to ensure timely completion of the construction as one firm could consume a lot of time for the project, said an official from GHMC.

The concession period is 15 years and the concessionaire has to pay annual premium quoted with an escalation of five per cent every year. This apart, the concessionaire has to pay advertisement fee as per the existing schedule of advertisement rates and this will additional revenue for the civic body.

The proposed designs and prototype of bus shelters will be placed before the public to elicit feedback and seek their opinion and make any changes accordingly if required, he added.