Construction worker falls to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: A construction worker fell to death from a building at Kalapather in the old city on Monday evening.

Asma-ul-Shaik, 20, a native of West Bengal, was working at a construction site when he fell off the third floor. He died on the spot.

“The contractor had not taken any safety measures at the construction site resulting in the death of the labourer. A case has been registered against him and investigation is on,” said S Sudarshan, SHO, Kalapather.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .