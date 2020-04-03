Construction workers in Karnataka to get Rs 1,000 more

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday directed the labour department to deposit an additional Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of 15 lakh construction labourers in the state, who have been hit by the 21-day national lockdown to check COVID-19 spread.

He gave the direction during a high-level meeting of ministers and officials to review the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown in the state.

The government has already deposited Rs 1,000 into the accounts of 15 lakh construction labourers and the Chief Minister asked the Labour department to deposit additional Rs 1,000 to their accounts, an official statement said.

He also directed officials to take necessary steps to provide transport facilities to patients during emergencies, with the help of Ola and Uber.

During the meeting, the issue of shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to doctors and health care professionals was discussed.

Work order has been issued for one lakh PPE kits and the Chief Minister has issued directions for the supply of 2 lakh more PPE kits, it said.

Yediyurappa also directed all the District in-charge secretaries to visit their respective districts and review the measure being taken there.

On issues regarding supply of free food in the city and its management, the Chief Minister decided to discuss and find a solution to it by holding a meeting with Bengaluru legislators, Ministers and officials.

Later Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with Ministers from the state capital regarding measures that need to be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 as the city has more than half of confirmed cases in Karnataka.

He has also decided to call a meeting of city legislators in this regard on Saturday morning.

The Chief Minister asked Ministers to ensure adequate supply of ration and groceries for poor and labourers with the help of city legislator and corperators.

He also asked them to see to that all basic amenities are made available to labourers, where they are put up.

Also to convince and get more donors from the city to contribute towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.