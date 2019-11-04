Consulting firms most sought-after at IIM-C

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:57 pm

Kolkata: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has recorded 100 per cent summer placement for the 480 students of the MBA programme, a statement issued by the institute said. An estimated 136 participating firms offered nearly 200 roles to the class of 2021, the statement said.

Several students exercised “Dream” options that allowed them to secure multiple offers from the choicest recruiters, it said.

Finance and Consulting firms accounted for 43.2 per cent of the total offers. Finance majors such as Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss actively participated in the hiring interns.

Citibank, closely followed by Goldman Sachs, were the largest recruiters in the Banking and Finance sector. The Consulting sector attracted the highest number of offers with participation from majors like McKinsey, Bain, KPMG, Mastercard and Accenture Strategy.

The premier B school also maintained its strong presence in Sales and Marketing and General Management domain which covered 35 per cent of the total pie. Students were also offered leadership roles by conglomerates like Mahindra and Mahindra, RPG, Godrej, RIL.

FMCG majors such as HUL, P&G, Nestle, ITC, Johnson and Johnson were among recruiters. HUL was the largest recruiter in the sector with 12 offers.

Product Management, Operations and the E-commerce sector had 20 per cent of the total intern recruits. This segment saw an exceptional rise in the number of hires from IIM Calcutta with Amazon and Microsoft being the major recruiters with 20 and 12 interns respectively.

Several new firms were added across the spectrum to cater to a larger batch size and provide multiple options to the students. Dr Prashant Mishra, Dean – New Initiatives and External Relations said, “The outcome of the summer placements is a testimony of the recruiters’ continued trust in the exceptional talent and academic excellence at IIM Calcutta.” “The results indicate recruiters’ faith in the brand IIMC,” Acting Director and Dean Academic, Prof Bodhibrata Nag said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .