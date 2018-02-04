Consume chicken the right way

By | Published: 11:45 pm 9:37 pm

For all non-vegetarian lovers, chicken is something that is enjoyed in a huge variety of dishes. It is highly nutritious and healthy as well. Treeshithaa Tej, clinical nutritionist, says that it can do wonders if it is consumed in the right way. She advises people to opt for grilled chicken in their diet which is a healthier way of eating it. Here are some nutritional benefits of chicken.

High on protein

Treeshithaa Tej says that people who are planning to lose weight should include chicken in their diet. “It helps in muscle building. One gram of chicken contains 0.4 – 0.5 gms of protein,” she adds. The nutritionist mentions that chicken is rich in vitamins and minerals. “It acts as a source of vitamin D, which is essential to the body,” she says. She mentions that cooked chicken breast is healthy and provides adequate proteins.

Strong immune system

The nutritionist says that right amount of chicken can help you keep the immune system in good shape and adds that chicken is rich in iron and also contains high amounts of niacin. “This helps in preventing delusions, diarrhoea, inflamed mucous membranes and scaly skin sores,” she shares.

Great ingredient

Chicken is a great source of energy. Treeshithaa points out that if people are going on any crash diet, they must eat chicken.

“It helps in eliminating and reducing the body weakness,” she adds. The nutritionist mentions that during crash diets body gets in a new form of diet and chicken can come of great help during those times.