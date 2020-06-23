‘Consumer faith, business confidence key to recovery’

By | Published: 12:17 am 10:08 pm

Amid the already dysfunctional economy, a global recession is imminent. Technically, India may not suffer recession, but will endure collateral damage, wiping out the momentum created over the last decade. This recession is neither caused by an economic bubble nor related to policy frailty or something that is spurred by a business error. It is a natural disaster and the effect is as much as a health calamity as it is an economic shock, Dr Vikas Singh, president, Crux Management Services tells Y V Phani Raj in an interview.

Excerpts

Consumption-led economy

Our economy is fragile, precariously brittle and susceptible to any long-lasting socio-economic implications. And yet, this very nature of fragility places our economy for a quicker rebound. Our economy is consumption-led. Demand creation is low ‘hanging’ as propensity to consume is high and the consuming class is at an inflection point, a potent combination aiding the multiplier. The deprived and the poor will consume (not save) helping a quicker economic turnaround.

On the supply side, most of India’s workforce is underpaid and ‘flexible’ and ‘easily’ employable, accelerating the job recovery. Their livelihood drives the economy. Government is a big actor in the economy and can spend. Demographic structure is the fulcrum. And underdeveloped and un-penetrated market provides the base for a quick revival. However, the policymakers must not be misled and rejoice.

Need sustainable solutions

The trajectory and area, not the velocity of revival should be the real pointer for the policymakers. A secondary impact of the pandemic is imminent and must be addressed holistically. Unless we come with a sustainable solution, momentum of the revival will be lost and the economy will pay a huge price.

The secondary impact will once again bring in the Sophie’s choice; if the virus is not contained many will die, but if the containment is at the cost of the economy many more will suffer. From the health perspective, 5 per cent of the population will be affected and, five in every thousand fatally. To save that one person a health centric focus is needed. Overwhelmed health infrastructure has been an abject lesson for what to expect.

On the economic side, the secondary impact could be more prolonged, and will mean subdued wages, and fewer employed. The vulnerable but the economic drivers such as MSMEs will struggle and many will sink. Socially too, the poor and the deprived will lose livelihoods. The middle income will experience dwindling assets and diminishing savings, while most others uncertainty & financial stress.

Social cohesion

Labour market will undergo changes. ‘Work from home’ will encourage more women in the white collar sector, while the blue collar space will see intense ‘unionisation’. The deprived will need unconditional basic income. The evolution of the ‘workspace’ may bring in renewed social contract for wellbeing but effective contract to protect workers for continuance of loyalty and livelihood for higher productivity.

The MSMEs need protection to keep them ‘breathing’ for better days until they can go back to business and value creation. Governments will need to induce several instruments including relaxing regulations for compliance, repayment and even advance payment. The government needs to introduce significant expansionary measures and respond by creating the demand, building consumer faith and suppliers’ confidence.

New templates

The policymakers need to develop new templates to navigate through the crisis. Misguided and un-implementable stimulus will not help. Businesses don’t invest in a slowing economy and are tight fisted. The government has to lead investment and loosen the purse strings. It is the time to invest in the economy. Our fiscal health is rosy. Falling crude price insulates us.

In addition, a focused administrative and generous monetary measure will create ecosystem for gradual revival. If the secondary impact is managed, economic recovery could surprise us.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .