Contact of Markaz returnee tests positive in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A primary contact of a Markaz returnee, who tested positive for Covid-19, has also tested positive. The daughter of the Markaz returnee aged 20 years has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad following the positive report, according to DMHO Dr Gopal Rao.

Meanwhile, District Collector Md Abdul Azeem, who held a meeting with the officials here on Wednesday, has directed the officials concerned to purchase the equipment immediately for the two isolation wards and one ICU ward in the district to treat the suspects/patients of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a need for Covid testing kits, ventilators, blood pressure checking machine, digital thermometer, sanitisers, stands, wheelchairs, masks and other disposal material used during the treatment of the quarantined persons,” he added.

