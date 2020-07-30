Contactless access platform ‘Spintly’ plans expansion

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Contactless is becoming the buzzword in the post-Covid era. Goa-based startup Spintly has developed a contactless and IoT-based access control platform that can be used in office spaces, co-working spaces and even residential buildings and communities.

As per the platform, a user can access various features of a particular building through her/his smartphone. Although the two-and-a-half-year-old platform was started to provide solutions for smart buildings, it realised that access control in many large corporates and office spaces was mostly offline. “We have developed a platform that allows users to control lifts, gates, doors and locks through a smartphone app,” said Rohin Prakar, co-founder, Spintly.

With names like OYO, L&T and MyGate as its customers, the startup is now looking to expand its operations to South India with focus on Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru where it sees potential in IT, hospitality and co-working spaces. In 2021, the company is planning to expand across Northern and Eastern India.

“We have about 70-plus customers and have done 500-plus installations, which include our hardware device, mobile app and cloud technology. Post-Covid, we are seeing a growing demand from co-working and big managed spaces along with realty developers who wish to install our platform while developing the project,” said Parkar.

The company had raised Rs 2 crore in March and $1,00,000 last year. It plans to raise $4 million in January, which it will use for expansion in India and the US.

