Contagion overruns Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As cases of the novel strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) continue to get reported in the State, a clear trend that has emerged is the fact that the largest number of coronavirus positive cases are from Hyderabad.

The State capital is found to be contributing to almost 42 per cent to the overall number of Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana. At second place is Nizamabad district, which has so far reported 8.9 per cent of the total number of positive cases in the State.

Covid-19 cases in two phases

Since the outbreak, coronavirus cases were reported in two phases from Hyderabad. In the first phase, almost all the coronavirus positive cases were foreign travellers and their close relatives. Between March 1 and 22, nearly 26,000 foreign travellers had reached Hyderabad, who were kept under strict quarantine by the health, revenue and police department.

However, things started to change quickly in the second phase, when the Nizamuddin cluster meet was detected. Of the 1,000 persons who had travelled to New Delhi from Telangana and participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi, nearly 600 persons were from Hyderabad.

In the second phase after March 15, almost all the persons who tested positive in Hyderabad were from Markaz cluster. Apart from that, their family members too also got infected, which further added to the overall tally.

As on Tuesday, the Telangana State has reported 404 cases of coronavirus out of which 171 positive cases were from Hyderabad out of which 21 Covid victims have recovered and discharged while the rest of the 150 cases are admitted to government hospitals. Majority of fatalities were from Hyderabad.

Senior health officials said that most of the Covid-19 related fatalities were also from Hyderabad. The first fatality came to light when a 74-year-old person, who had participated in the Markaz meeting in New Delhi, was admitted to a private hospital in serious condition and died immediately.

