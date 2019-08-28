Container lorry mows down biker in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:47 am

Hyderabad: One person was killed in a road accident early on Wednesday. According to the police, P Venkatesh, a resident of Amangal, was on going on a motorcycle when a container lorry hit his vehicle at Tukkuguda gate. The man sustained injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

The Pahadi Shareef police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered against the driver of the container vehicle and it was seized.



