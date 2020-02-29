Contempt case against Mancherial forest officers

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramchandar Rao of the High Court at High Courton Friday allowed a contempt case filed against the Divisional Forest Officer, Mancherial Division, Forest Range Officer, Bellampally, and Deputy Range Officer Incharge Beat Officer. The judge imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and also imposed two months’ imprisonment against the authorities. Earlier, the court directed the authorities not to dispossess the petitioners Mekala Mallesh and Mekala Rajitha whose lands are in Bellampally area. Complaining violation of earlier order the contempt was filed.

Cannot deny pension: Judge to Centre

Justice MS Ramchandar Rao dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Union of India and imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 for not paying pension to one E Anuradha who worked under the Ministry of Defence. The bench observed pension cannot be denied based on technical grounds. The Union government filed this case challenging the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal which granted pension benefits in favour of E Anuradha. The bench also stated the government should be considerate of a helpless woman who served the government and is not even capable of engaging an advocate.

