Contempt plea: Relief for Suryapet officials

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday granted time to authorities to supply sufficient PPE kits in Suryapet district.

The panel was dealing with a contempt case filed by Varun Sankineni. The petitioner complained that the officials had willfully violated the court orders directing the authorities to ensure adequate Covid-19 testing for the residents of Suryapet district besides conducting rapid antibody tests and ensuring door-to-door sample collections. The case was adjourned for September 4.

Contempt plea against Collector adjourned

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman on Tuesday adjourned a contempt petition against Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy filed by T Mamata, who complained that the official failed to comply with court orders requiring a survey of lands.

She pointed out that the court had directed the official to survey land and having completed the same, the Collector shall be free to harvest the crops, store them in a dry place and thereafter quantify the produce stored in bags/containers with the name of the farmers written on them. She pointed out that the court had also directed the official to quantify the unripe crops which were yet to be harvested in the presence of the farmers and pay the support price so that the financial interests of the farmers were protected.

Through his counsel, the District Collector informed the court that the matter of awarding compensation and other related matters were pending before the apex court. Ravi Kumarm, counsel for the petitioner, made serious allegations contending that the compensation cheques issued by the District Collector himself were dishonoured and that the bank not to honour the cheques.

The petitioners lost their houses, and the compensation was their right in the pitiable conditions of theirs. The panel, while observing that there was no stay granted by the apex court, adjourned the matter to September 1 for further hearing.

