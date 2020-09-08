Contempt proceedings against Telugu University Registrar

The panel was dealing with a contempt petition alleging wilful disobedience of court orders in a writ petition filed by daily wage workers of the university

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Amarnath Goud, initiated contempt proceedings against Bhattu Ramesh, Registrar of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad. The panel was dealing with a contempt petition alleging wilful disobedience of court orders in a writ petition filed by daily wage workers of the university. Earlier, the court had set aside the rejection of the petitioners for regularisation of their services on one-time basis. It had also directed the Registrar to regularise the services of the petitioners on a one-time basis as and when they completed 10 years of service from the initial dates of their appointment within two weeks. The petitioners who belonged to Backward Classes were engaged on a daily wage basis by the university and were refused regularisation of service.

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed the Registry to club a PIL questioning the unproductive handling of the State Covid-19 helpline No 104 with other PILs relating to the pandemic. The PIL was filed by Smiriti Jaswal. The petitioner complained about the mismanagement of the helpline number by the State Medical Health and Family Welfare departments. The petitioner sought directions to implement standard operating procedure and protocol to be followed by the Helpline executives to assist and guide any person whose family, friend or neighbour is found Covid positive. The petitioner also sought to direct the authorities to ensure a fully functional helpline that has real-time updates of information on the availability of beds, testing kits and ambulances in the area which the caller belongs to and to make the helpline executives aware of the Covid symptoms for proper guidance. The panel will continue to hear the matter on September 24.

The same panel adjourned a matter on allowing the public to undergo tests of Covid-19 even though they were not complaining of symptoms. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Pally Srikanth. The petitioner wanted a direction to be given to authorities to provide testing and treatment to every member of the public who approach with a requisition on the same duly keeping live display of availability of beds in their respective websites and also on the news channels to enable the public to have treatment in hospitals in case of an emergency. The petitioner complained that he lost his wife when they were made to run from pillar to post and the hospitals refused to admit in the absence of any test report. The panel will hear the matter on September 24 along with the other PILs on Covid.

