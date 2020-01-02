Content is king for Sukhwinder Singh

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 8:13 pm

Chaiyya Chaiyya fame singer Sukhwinder Singh is back with the song Maay Bhavani from the movie Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol which will hit screens in 2020. Sukhwinder Singh got candid in an interview with Hyderabad Today and revealed his love for the city and his world of music.

When addressed as Sukhi pajji (brother), he says jokingly, “I love this title given to me, but now even my girlfriend calls me pajji.” But on a serious note, he reveals that being punctual and creating good content is on the cards in Singh’s resolution for 2020. “I believe you must be organised and have a good sense of judgement while choosing the content,” says Sukhwinder. The singer ventured into the music industry at a young age of 8, but for him quality matters over quantity. “Passion is the most important thing to accomplish goals in life.

You must embrace your art. With every other song, I raise my benchmark and try to improve myself, but I find satisfaction in what I do. Life is a school where you learn new things,” he affirms. Known for his versatility in music, he says he never limited himself to one genre. “Do you inquire about the menu of langar when you go to Gurudwara? No right. Similarly, I never questioned my choices while choosing a genre of music.

For me, all of them are music and no particular style is above the other.” But he draws a line at explicit lyrics and subjects that promote or seem to glamourise drugs. “If you are using drugs in your songs, then it is same crime as selling one. How can you let songs promote such things? I take a firm stand against this. There is an immediate need for stricter regulation by the Censor Board and the role it is playing right now is insufficient.”

Along with Hindi and Punjabi songs, he has also lent his voice for hit Telugu songs like Jayaho janatha evvaru and Okata ronda. Recalling his time spent in the city, he shares, “Outer Ring Road is my favourite place, I used to spend hours with friends looking at the serene rock formations while enjoying tranquillity of the moment.” Sharing details about his upcoming projects, he says, “I recently recorded four songs and will be working with Mithoon in the upcoming movie Shamshera.” Aditya Chopra’s 2020 movie Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter