Continental Hospitals launches OMG child clinic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals has launched an ‘Obesity, Metabolic and Growth’ clinic exclusively for children to raise awareness on the importance of good nutrition and on rising incidence of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

During the launch of the clinic, director and founder of Continental Hospitals, Dr. Guru N Reddy highlighted the contrasting eating habits of children in the country which was leading to malnutrition and at the same time obesity due to over nutrition.

“21.4 per cent boys and 18.5 per cent of girls aged between 13 years and 18 years are either overweight or obese in urban South India and nearly 33 percent of children in India are underweight. Such children are at risk for multiple health problems and we are keen to understand and support children and parents,” he said.

The OMG clinic will comprise of general paediatricians headed by Dr Anjul Dayal, senior paediatrician, Dr A Hima Bindu, paediatric endocrinologist, Dr N Nalini, pulmonary and sleep disorders specialist, Divya Gupta, clinical psychologists and the nutrition team.

Ramya Raghupathy, National Federation Human Right Council, Indian cricket player, Pragyan Ojha and others were present.

