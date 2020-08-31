Continue your educational journey

By | Published: 12:20 am 4:47 pm

The test employs best-in-class security measures that involve live human proctoring through ProctorU® as well as artificial intelligence technology measures

Students and institutions around the world have been forced to navigate a new normal as Covid-19 has altered plans ranging from delayed or virtual graduations to a shift to online coursework. For prospective graduate students, the last few months have involved researching revised application deadlines, scrambling to pull together application materials and ensuring that all requirements including critical admissions tests like the GRE® General Test are met.

While preparing for business school abroad can be a stressful process in normal times, dealing with suspended in-person testing, among many other factors, has added to the pressure. However, students’ dreams of attending business schools don’t have to be put on hold. In early April, ETS expanded availability of the GRE General Test at home to include India and most countries where computer-delivered GRE General Tests are available. This safe testing option allows students to complete their GRE General Test while in-person testing is suspended and gives them the opportunity to continue completing their applications – launching them into the next phase of their educational journeys.

A convenient and reliable testing experience

The GRE General Test at home provides the same valid, reliable test that test takers have come to know – the only difference is the delivery method. The content, format, length, on-screen experience, price and scoring are identical to the usual testing experience. The test employs best-in-class security measures that involve live human proctoring through ProctorU® as well as artificial intelligence technology measures, such as gaze tracking and facial recognition, making it comparable to the GRE General Test taken in person.

This option is the most complete at home admissions test for graduate school available. All test sections are included, unofficial scores for the Verbal Reasoning and Quantitative Reasoning sections are immediately available upon test completion, and all test features test takers would normally expect – such as the ability to preview and skip questions, change answers, and go back to previous questions within a section – are available with this at home option. Providing a timely solution that establishes continuity for students and institutions while testing is suspended, by giving them access to the same trusted test for measuring graduate readiness, was a top priority for ETS. We’ve received positive feedback from students and institutions alike who have appreciated this creative solution, which was the first offering of its kind in the market.

Helps boost confidence

Given the semblance to the in-person GRE General Test experience, the test prep options to prepare candidates for the at-home version are also the same. Taking advantage of free test prep resources enables students to reassess their strengths and areas of improvement, while becoming familiar with the test’s format, structure and features. Using high-quality study resources is the best way to prepare for the test, and the GRE® program offers a variety of free proprietary tools to help build students’ confidence.

· POWERPREP® Online offers two free practice tests and provides students with a simulation of the actual test – including timed and untimed options – allowing them to familiarize themselves with the design features they will encounter on test day, such as moving back and forth between questions, changing answers within a section or using the on-screen calculator.

· The POWERPREP® Test Preview Tool contains information to help familiarize students with the question types, test features and help tools that are available during the test. This free tool can be found in the “My Test Preparation and Services” section of a test taker’s ETS Account.

· The Math Conventions (PDF) and Math Review (PDF) are free, downloadable documents that provide detailed information about the content of the Quantitative Reasoning measure. In addition, Khan Academy® instructional videos provide additional information about the math concepts covered in the Review document.

These tools work in tandem with steps students need to take to prepare effectively, such as planning out a personal study schedule and exercising time management on test day.

While these unprecedented times have created a host of new challenges, ETS is here to help keep students’ dreams on track. ETS encourages test takers to take advantage of this temporary testing solution, which is currently available through September 2020. Test takers can currently select from test times around the clock, four days a week. Beginning July 1, registration will be extended to seven days a week.

For more information about taking the GRE General Test at home, including details on registration and FAQs, please visit https://www.ets.org/gre/at-home/. For information on test prep resources, please visit https://www.ets.org/gre/prepare/.

— Alberto Acereda, Executive Director of Higher Education at the Global Education Division at Educational Testing Service (ETS) in Princeton, NJ.

