Continues safety measures will help to check road accidents: Addl DGP

Karimnagar: Additional DGP (Road Safety), Sandeep Shandilya opined that it was possible to control road accidents through continuous safety measures. They managed to reduce 500 road accidents during the last one year period by taking various safety measures. The Addl DGP organized a meeting with the police officials of Karimnagar and Ramagundam police commissionerates, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Siddipet to discuss road safety measures here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Shandilya informed that a number of road accidents were being taken place due to over speed and negligence driving. Police, transport and R&B departments should go ahead with the aim to reduce road accidents by coordinating each other. Informing that a majority of the accidents were taking place on state and national highways, he instructed officials to remove trees grown in big traffic junctions. Besides educating the rural people about road accidents through police cultural troops, banners should be arranged at petrol bunks, both sides of roads and other places by explaining about the situations to be led for road accidents. Posters should also be placed on private passenger transport vehicles, he directed.

A majority of the road accidents were taking place due to violation of traffic rules, he informed and advised the vehiculars to be aware of it. Karimnagar police commissioner, V Satyanarayana said that they were taking all steps to control road accidents in commissionerate limits. Ramagundam CP Chandrashekhar Reddy, SPs Rahul Hegde (Rajanna-Sircilla) and Sindu Sharma (Jagtial), Siddipet Additional SP S Mahender and other police officers participated in the meeting.

