Continuous efforts bringing down Covid cases: GHMC Mayor

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said there was a decline in corona positive cases due to the lockdown and the continuous efforts being made by sanitary, entomology and health workers of the GHMC.

All departments including Police, Revenue, Sanitation, Health and GHMC were working in coordination and containing the spread of the deadly virus, he said.

The Mayor along with MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar participated in an awareness programme at Hitec City here on Tuesday.

It is not an easy task to cut the chain link of Coronavirus in a city like Hyderabad which has over one crore population, he pointed out adding that other municipalities and panchayats were following the measures taken by the GHMC.

Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of the entomology wing and sanitary workers in containing the virus spread in the city, said a press release.

