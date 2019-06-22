Continuous feedback key driver of performance

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: In today’s organisational landscape, technology is rapidly transforming the way we work. In this scenario, it is imperative to relook at how organisation’s engage with their employees, especially when it comes to recognition and performance evaluation. According to a report by Hyderabad-based Darwinbox, 73 per cent of organisations today believe that continuous feedback is the key driver of improved performance.

This mechanism is now being adopted by several companies to compliment or replace the annual appraisal system which is becoming increasingly ineffective in providing an accurate picture of an employee’s performance and growth.

Compiled with a purpose of understanding the trends in continuous feedback and how they affect employees’ performance, engagement and more, Darwinbox surveyed over 100 organisations and gathered insights from 30,000 real feedback conversations analysed over a period of 12 months.

The report gives us an overview of the changing dynamics of the manager – reportee relationship, the role of technology in enabling the seamless integration of continuous feedback and its impact on critical talent drivers such as, engagement levels, performance management and employee retention.

The survey highlights that although a fairly new practice in the talent management space, continuous feedback has already been adopted by a vast majority of the organisations. About 76 per cent of the organisations surveyed have enabled their employees to engage in a continuous feedback dialogue.

By giving individuals the freedom to initiate performance-related conversations, performance management is now becoming an employee-driven initiative rather than being a purely manager-led exercise. And 70 per cent of the feedback requested was initiated by the employee themselves, in contrast to only 15 per cent of the feedback requested by the manager.

Continuous feedback makes performance evaluation holistic and increasingly accurate. And 83 per cent of the organisations chose to facilitate feedback across the organisation, while the others preferred employees to exchange feedback within the immediate department. And 69 per cent of the feedback exchanged was between employees from different departments.

While not all organisations have formalised the practice of continuous feedback through technology, they have proactively encouraged individuals and managers to engage in frequent feedback conversations in the form of check-ins and one-on-one interactions. While only 39 per cent of the organisations enabled continuous feedback conversations through a technology platform 71.5 per cent of them rated the impact of technology assisted continuous feedback as seven and above on the scale of 10.

