Contract coaches struggle to make ends meet

Hyderabad: Like any other sporting facility in the State, the Telangana State Sports School (TSSS) has been shut for over four months owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While the students are confined to their homes, the contract and outsourcing coaches are going through a lot of trouble to make ends meet.

These coaches have not received their salaries since May, making life difficult for them. Weightlifting coach Manikyala Rao, who produced international weightlifters like Ragala Venkat Rahul, Erra Deexitha, Priyadarshini and many others along with veteran coach SA Singh from the school, is still a contract coach and the lockdown has had severe effect on his life. The father of two says it has become difficult for him to run his day-to-day life.

“I have joined the school in 1999 and I am still a contract coach. It has become very difficult for us to survive since we are not getting salaries from May,” he said.

There are 12 coaches in the TSSS out of which six are on deputation from Sports Authority of Telangana State (TSSS) and are being paid. However, five outsourcing coaches and one contract coach are not receiving the salaries. Along with him, the teachers, office staff and class four employees like security guards and sweepers are also not being paid since May.

Initially when the school was established in 1992-93, there was a separate body to run the school and a separate budget was allotted to run it. However, it has come under SATS with VC and MD as the director a few years ago. The salaries are being paid by SATS since then.

T Harkrishna, the Officer on Special Duty, TSSS, said, “We have got approval for the salaries of May and June from former VC and MD Raghunandan and submitted files. The SATS people told us that the salaries for the month of May will not be paid since all schools are shut. They told us to submit files saying that we have been paid salaries for the last four years in May month since we run different activities in that month. We have submitted the file and we were told that the process is on.”

“This is a sports school and it has to be taken care of when it is not running also. It is over 210 acres and needs to be maintained,” Harikrishna said.

However, Dhanalaxmi, the deputy director of SATS, said that the salaries will be released soon. “We have asked other sports schools in the State to submit their files as well so that we can send a combined file for salaries of these coaches at a time. The Sports Minister (V Srininvas Goud) told us to release the funds. So the process is on. It will be done in a few days,” she added.

