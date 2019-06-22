Contract worker dies at KTPS in Kothagudem

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Kothagudem: A contract worker died after he accidentally slipped and fell into a concrete mixer at KTPS 7th phase plant at Paloncha in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sk. Razak (49) of Paloncha. The body was extricated from the machine as it was dismembered by the spinning machine and sent to the district government hospital for autopsy. The kin of the deceased staged a protest in front of the hospital seeking justice for the family of the deceased. Police booked a case and the probe is on.