Contractor booked for supplying adulterated oil to Chanchalguda jail

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: A trader who was allegedly supplying adulterated edible oil to the Central Prison Chanchalguda was booked by the Dabeerpura police on Saturday.

According to the police, the Central Prison Chanchalguda superintendent had made a complaint against a trader along with a report of the State Food Laboratory Chief Public Analyst.

“The trader got the contract for supply of sunflower oil to the Central Prison Chanchalguda for the current financial year. However, the jail authorities sent the samples of the oil to the State Food Laboratory to check its quality. The report furnished by the jail authorities along with the complaint states the oil is not sunflower but a mix of palmolein oil,” said the police.

On a complaint made by D Srinivas, prison superintendent, a case was registered against the trading company under Section 272, 273, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

The jail authorities cook food for nearly 6,500 every day using the oil supplied by the trader. Sources in the prison department said that the contractor was supplying the adulterated oil for last three years. The police are investigating the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .