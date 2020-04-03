Control room for Telangana migrant workers in Delhi

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A Control Room to deal with migrant workers connected with Telangana State has been set up at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. According to a statement by Resident Commissioner Dr Gaurav Uppal, the control room is meant for the migrant workers of the State stuck in other states and vice versa.

“Depending on the details of the Telangana workers in other states, we will be talking to the concerned authorities so that food and basic needs can be provided to them. Similarly the Control Room will pass on information about labour from other states in Telangana so that the district or nodal officers can alerted,” he said.

The Delhi Control Room with number 011-23380556 is also coordinating the supply of medical equipment to the state. Presently the Delhi Control Room is coordinating the supply of 25,000 Masks, 10000 Sanitizers, 6250 Goggles and 3.50 lakh Hydroxychloroquine tablets.

