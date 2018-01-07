Controversy, insecurity & uncertainty on eve of HCA’s special general meet

By | Published: 1:21 am 1:23 am

Hyderabad: There is a sense of insecurity, uncertainty and controversy on the eve of the Special General Meeting (SGM) of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) that will be held on Sunday.

With the new flare-up between president G Vivekanand and secretary T Shesh Narayan, who had fought the ‘elections’ together, turning ugly leading to suspension of the latter, the situation in HCA has turned from bad to worse. It is no more a gentleman’s game in HCA.

The game, unfortunately, has taken a backseat and dirty politics has taken the association to a new low. It is not that the HCA hasn’t been in the news for wrong reasons, but the latest crisis is nothing short of nauseating.

Both Vivekanand and Shesh Narayan met Ombudsman Justice (retd) L Narasimha Reddy on Saturday and presented their cases. According to sources, Justice Reddy has given permission to Shesh Narayan to attend the SGM. However, he will not be able to sit on the dais along with president and other three Apex Council members (vice-president, treasurer and executive committee member). With the suspension of Shesh Narayan, the nine-member Apex Council, as recommended by Lodha Committee, has been reduced to four members. Six of the members are elected, while other three are nominated members.

Vivekanand said they were expecting the Lodha Committee recommendations to be passed on Sunday. “We had cleared 15 points and as the BCCI has asked to pass the other points of the Lodha Committee, we will do that tomorrow (Sunday). As per the new recommendations, the CEO will be vested with full administrative powers,’’ said Vivekanand.

Meanwhile, Shesh Narayan said he will expose the Apex Council members in Sunday’s meeting. “The Apex Council has manipulated the minutes and the president has himself signed the papers. How can he give me show-cause notice? I will speak out at the SGM tomorrow. In fact, I pointed out that the president, as per the Supreme Court orders, cannot attend the meeting because of conflict of interest, as basically he is a government servant.”

There is bound to be some fireworks. In fact, the opposition has decided to raise the eligibility of Vivekanand as president. The suspension of Shesh Narayan is also sure to stir a hornet’s nest as one is not sure under which by-law the show-cause notice has been issued. There is a provision as per clause 41 (7) of Chapter of Justice Lodha Committee to suspend the secretary, but ironically, the High Court appointed Administrators had told the court that HCA had not implemented the Lodha reforms.

Former secretary PR Man Singh said this is unfortunate. “At a time when one looked for something good for the game these nasty incidents have tarnished the image of HCA. This is a crucial meeting. The fate of Hyderabad cricket will be decided tomorrow. If the Lodha Committee recommendations are implemented in full, then there should be fresh elections as per the new constitution.’’

Man Singh had asked for a few changes in the Tempus Law Associates reforms for the HCA.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday will witness even former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who was incidentally disqualified in the last elections as president, attending the meeting which is likely to be a stormy one.