Convalescent Plasma therapy best bet for now: Experts

Hyderabad: Convalescent Plasma (CP) collected from recovered Covid patients has quickly emerged as a therapy of choice, which can possibly enable moderate Covid patients to recover quickly. Physicians in Hyderabad also claim that plasma therapy has the potential to act faster than anti-viral drugs and ventilators in enabling positive patients to recover quickly.

As a result of the promise that plasma therapy holds, already there have been a few instances in Hyderabad where unscrupulous elements have started retailing fake plasma therapy products in the black market, in the hope of making a quick buck at the cost of the gullible.

Is CP a recognised treatment modality?

While private healthcare facilities in Hyderabad have started employing CP therapy to treat Covid patients, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi has so far categorised it as an ‘Investigational therapy’ and has recommended for its ‘off-label’ use, which means that the treatment modality can be used but it is not approved by the regulatory authorities.

The fact also remains that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is still in the process of completing its clinical trials of Convalescent Plasma therapy, which is being taken-up at nearly 21 centres across the Country, including Gandhi Hospital. The success rate of plasma therapy in treating positive patients is yet to be established by ICMR.

“CP therapy has to be conducted strictly following ICMR guidelines. Only limited hospitals in India are part of the ICMR clinical trials. Selecting Covid positive patients who have to be administered with this therapy must be done carefully by following certain guidelines,” senior government doctors said.

While the ICMR is yet to conclude clinical trials, in July, the MOHFW issued guidelines for the use of CP therapy as a possible investigational therapy that can be carried out in health care facilities.

What are MOHFW guidelines for CP therapy?

Convalescent plasma may be considered in patients with moderate disease who are not improving where oxygen requirement is progressively increasing despite the use of steroids.

Special prerequisites while considering convalescent plasma should include blood type compatibility, cross matching of the donor plasma; recipient should be closely monitored for several hours post transfusion for any transfusion related adverse events and use should be avoided in patients with immunoglobulin allergy.

What does US FDA say on plasma therapy?

The US FDA has said that transfusion of plasma from recovered patients may help save the lives of other patients and has urged recovered patients to donate plasma for the cause. At the same time, however, the FDA said ‘plasma therapy is being investigated for the treatment of Covid because there is no approved treatment for this disease and there is some information that suggests that it might help some patients recover’.

Cops donate plasma

Two policemen of the Hyderabad City Police, who recovered from Covid-19, donated plasma on Monday.

B Anil, a constable working with the Golconda police station and Mukhandam, a home guard working with the Habeebnagar police station had contracted the virus while on duty a month ago. Both of them recovered from the virus and reported for duty recently.

On a call from City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, both the policemen had come forward and donated plasma for Covid patients. Anjani Kumar congratulated both the policemen and asked more officers who had recovered to come forward and donate plasma.

