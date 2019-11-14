Convention on Rights of the Child by UNICEF at MANUU

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: A convention on the Rights of the Child is being organised by the UNICEF for the students and faculty members of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday and Saturday.

The workshop is being conducted as part of the 30 years of CRC celebrations and in continuance with UNICEF’s capacity building initiatives to instil a child’s rights’ perspective in reporting among the young journalists, according to a press release. Meital Rusdia, Chief Field Officer, UNICEF and Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice Chancellor of MANUU will participate in the inaugural session.

Mohd Mujahid Ali, MOA president

Meanwhile, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Officers’ Association (MOA) unanimously elected new office bearers for the tenure 2019-21.

According to a press release, Mohd Mujahid Ali was elected as president of the Association, Abid Abdul Wasay as vice president Dr Hammad Hashmi as Secretary, Dr Ayesha Siddiqa (Joint Secretary), Dr Badeeuddeen and Ayesha Sultana as Executive Member.

