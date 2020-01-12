Convergence of dance, music and fun at JRC Conventions

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: The theme of the automotive-based event was ‘Join the Ride’, which saw participation of over 2,400 CDK employees along with their family members coming together. Convergence 2020 unfolded with a classical Kuchipudi welcome dance and moved on to a special kids’ Transformers act by employees and their family members.

There were extravagant dance, musical and rap performances on popular Bollywood and Telugu film numbers like Bala, Bala, O Saki, Gully Boy, Bombhat and Ismart Shankar. A behind-the-scenes blooper video turned out to be extremely humorous and greatly enjoyed by all.

The event also witnessed the awards night where employees were acknowledged for their contributions and given awards.

