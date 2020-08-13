Convict who fled from Hyderabad hospital nabbed after 13 years

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: A convict who escaped from the Osmania General Hospital nearly 13 years ago was finally nabbed by the Interpol in Abu Dhabi and deported to India.

Afzal Hussain was convicted for a life term along with three others for his involvement in a murder case in Humayunnagar in 2003. The court had sentenced them to jail in December 2006. However, on April 27, 2007, Hussain, who was taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, managed to hoodwink cops and escaped from the hospital. Following this, the Afzalgunj police had registered a case and the court issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him.

The Hyderabad police got a ‘Red Corner Notice’ issued as well against Hussain. He was recently apprehended in Abu Dhabi and deported to India. On Thursday, he was brought back to the city and produced before court on Thursday. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Central Prison in Chanchalguda, police said.

