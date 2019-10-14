Convocation registrations

By | Published: 12:48 am 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has invited online registrations from its students for eighth convocation which would be held soon. Candidates who passed regular mode programmes in the year 2018-19, and distance mode in the year 2018 are eligible to receive the degree certificates.

The regular mode students interested in attending the convocation can register themselves online on convocation portal https://manuucoe.in/degree. However, all B.Tech (2015-19 batch) and Polytechnic (2016-19 batch) (non CBCS) students should send their convocation form (without fee) along with the attachments through the concerned head of department or principal.

Distance mode students can submit application form in prescribed format available on university website www.manuu.ac.in along with the online payment receipt of Rs. 300 to the controller of examinations. Online fee can be paid at https://manuucoe.in/OnlinePayment/index.php/main3 on or before October 21.

