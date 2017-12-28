Cooch Behar Trophy: Samhith’s double ton puts Hyderabad in command

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Hosts Hyderabad tightened their grip against Jammu and Kashmir as Samhith Reddy scored an unbeaten 210 runs to put his side on top on the third day of the Cooch Behar Under-19 Group D Round VI match at Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Hyderabad amassed a massive 619 runs for seven wickets before declaring their innings with a lead of 267 runs. Later, the hosts’ bowlers reduced Jammu and Kashmir to 60/3. The visitors still trail by a mammoth 207 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Earlier, resuming at his overnight score of 22, Samhith went on to make a big score. He smashed 210 runs in 272 deliveries which included 30 boundaries. Another overnight batsman A Varun Goud (64) and A Anikethreddy (48) provided him good support at the other end.

After a well-made 64, Varun Goud departed in the first hour of play. But, Samhith took charge of the innings as he added 85 runs for the fifth wicket with T Santosh Goud. But at the stroke of lunch, the latter departed. In the second session, Samhit reached his century in 167 deliveries.

He started to hit some free-flowing shots after the milestone. Anikethreddy proved to be his best partner as he kept the scoreboard ticking. Aniketh fell two short of his half-century when he was rattled by Yogesh Sikka. However, both added 127 runs for the sixth wicket to take the game away from the visitors. Despite the wickets falling at the other end, Samhith kept scoring runs.

He added 43 runs with Sanketh and reached his 150-run mark. In the final session, he scored a double century to power the innings’ score past 610 that prompted the home team to declare the innings.

Trailing by a huge margin, the visitors were off to a good start. Both openers added 51 runs in 17 overs. But Rathan Teja struck the first blow by dismissing Jiyaad Nazir Magrey (25). In the next over, Anikethreddy then struck twin blows in the innings’ 18th over. He first dismissed the well-set opener Qamran Iqbal (30) and then caught Mirza Burhan Ali (4) in front of the wickets to reduce the opposition to 60/3.