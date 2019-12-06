Cooch Behar Trophy: Sharandeep’s ton keeps Jharkhand ahead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Jharkhand opener Sharandeep Singh Bhatia defied hosts Hyderabad with a patient century (109 batting) as the visitors finished Day One at a commanding 338/5 in the four-day Elite Group C Cooch Behar Trophy under-19 match at NFC Ground on Friday.

Jharkhand openers Sharandeep and Satya S Setu (58) added 103 runs for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Trishank G Gupta struck crucial blows (3/71) from one end as Jharkhand slumped to 165/4. However, Sharandeep and Arvind Srikant Kumar (47) stitched together 76 runs for the fifth wicket while the unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between the centurion Sharandeep and Ayush Avinash (66 batting) has added 97 runs to help Jharkhand reach a commanding position at stumps.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 338/5 in 90 overs (Sharandeep Bhatia 109 batting, Ayush Avinash 66 batting, Trishank G Gupta 3/71) vs Hyderabad.

