Cooking oil adulteration racket busted in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Adilabad: Police, food safety and task force teams busted a racket allegedly involved in adulteration and sale of cooking oil, here on Sunday. They seized 4,000 litre of adulterated oil from a vendor.

Adilabad I Town Inspector V Suresh said that the spurious oil was recovered from Srinivas Agency at Ranisathiji Colony after raiding the trader following a tip-off. A Rajendernath, Food Inspector said that samples of the oil were sent to forensic lab for ascertaining the act of the traders. They cautioned that stern action would be taken against those who were involved in the offence.

Police officials, who took part in the operation, informed that some traders were selling substandard cooking oil by filling it in tins which were supplied in the name of popular brands. Oil extracted from palm seeds was found to be sold in cans belonging to Freedom and Gold Winner brands. Thus, traders were making huge profits by cheating gullible customers.