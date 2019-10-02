Cool, customised couture for coolest clients

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Look who opens the store in city its Gaurav Gupta the man who is well known designer in Hollywood and Bollywood industry stepping into Hyderabad. Unveils his first flagship and it’s not just the store he opened apart from this he bought some exciting news to us.

Well-known in Hollywood and Bollywood industries, designer Gaurav Gupta is popular for customised costumes and there are many celebrities who love to wear his collection. Now, bringing his cool couture to the city of pearls, the designer has just opened his first flagship store in Hyderabad.

“The market in Hyderabad is really interesting because it’s growing and rapidly changing. No wonder so many designers are opening shop here because Hyderabad is ready for new designs. The city is not conservative anymore. It’s all new generation coming up, people travel more these days and they know how the fashion runs outside,” says the designer.

“It’s been 10 years that I have been working with Hyderabad clients and sharing their experience. My clients used to travel all the way to Delhi to buy the collection. So, I thought this is high time to step into Hyderabad and here I am,” Gaurav elaborates with a smile.

Gaurav uses more of georgette, silk, and organza fabrics in his collection and also adds that he likes organza more these days. “We have changed the way people think about fashion and we are celebrating 15 years of successful journey. It’s not about concepts every time; we are also changing the philosophy in this country and made people think out of the box.

For instance, nobody was wearing gown 10 or 15 years back as people were not ready for Indo-western clothes. It was more of basic lehengas and saris, but today we see people thinking differently and embracing versatile styles,” shared the designer.

When asked what kind of suggestions he can give to young stars, he says it’s not just the talent but they should have more originality and “when you are original, creativity falls into place”. Try not to copy others, he suggests.

Gaurav has good friends in the film industry which is proved by the fact that Shruti Haasan came down all the way to Hyderabad to congratulate Gaurav for his new store. She posted on both Instagram and Twitter saying, “When two goths meet such a fun evening in Hyderabad at the launch of Gaurav Gupta official new store.” It’s not just her, even Shriya Saran visited the store wearing a Gaurav Gupta outfit.

Gaurav designed for the likes of Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and cbut when asked about Telugu industry, he said, “I only know Rana Daggubati after Baahubali.” He also added that “Allu Arjun looks cool”. Gaurav keeps experimenting with his own looks too — not just with clothes but also his hairstyle.

