Cool down your indoors

Summer is here and so are the struggles. The heatwave is no fun for anyone and there’s nothing worse if your own space, your home, is not comfortable enough and where you are drenching in sweat. Hence, a few quick list of tips and tricks to drop your home’s temperature without spending too much. Read on.

Maintain plants

Indoor plants are the perfect antidote to beat the heat. They come in a range of options for the spectrum of green lovers. They are cheap, environment-friendly and are a quick-fix solution to update your interiors and bring cheer to space. So, pick your favourite one.

Opt for earthen pots

Cold refrigerated water can give you common cold which only worsens the situation during summer. Even doctors advise people to go for earthen pots which are natural water coolers. While an earthen pot addresses your water needs, it also keeps the temperature of indoors down and you really don’t need to maintain a dozen of water bottles. Time to get the matkas home!

Improve circulation

Proper air circulation is crucial in any home. It regulates temperature and creates a more pleasant breathing environment. Create some cross-ventilation. Find a window in your home that can help substantial breeze get in, making the place to cool down.

Use lights when needed

Switch on lights when it’s an absolute need or don’t. Also, if you love decorating, you can use fairy lights. They are dim and emit less heat and can instantly make any setting feel magical. So, use them in the summer and don’t let them sit in the attic gathering dust.