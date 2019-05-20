Cool, Green and Power Roofs exhibition in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Want to set up an integrated solar roofing system for your home or office or try the combined power of wind and solar into one foot print, then step into Institute of Engineers, Khairthabad and check different options.

The Energy Conservation Mission (ECM), The Institution of Engineers, Telangana State Centre is organising a seminar on ‘Cool, Green and Power Roofs’ on Monday at the Institute premises.

As part of the seminar, ECM conducted an exhibition of different solar roofing, wind and solar energy generation options, heat shield coating options and others. The expo is open on Monday also and the entry is free.

The idea is to create awareness among people on the need to use safe, renewable energy and the products and services being offered by different companies in the market under one roof, said ECM, The Institution of Engineers, Telangana State Centre, Chairman, E. Srinivasa Chary.

Many were keen on installing solar roofing systems or set up wind and solar power generating units at their homes or offices. But product availability, services offered by companies, cost factors and installation challenges, all these aspects can be addressed at the expo.

Check out the Windstream Energy Technologies India Private Limited’s combined power of wind and solar into one foot print. It is easy to mount on any kind of roof, facilitates both off-grid and on-grid application.

Visaka Industries Limited ATUM, which is an integrated solar roofing system is another option for those planning solar roofing. It serves as a conventional roof and aids in generating energy.

There are few multiple options in heat shield coating for both domestic and corporate structures. Sun Shadow Technologies Private Limited’s shield coating can be applied on asbestos, GI sheets, cement concrete slabs and Polymide surface, the company claimed.