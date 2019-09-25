Cooperate in making a clean and green Karimnagar: Minister

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Karimnagar: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday sought cooperation of people in turning Karimnagar a clean and green city.

Kamalakar, who took part in the ‘Nenu Sahitham – Naa Nagaram Kosam’ in the 1st Division here, joined residents in removing weeds and sprinkling bleaching powder in water pits and drainage channels. He said the Nenu Sahitham programme in the town is inspired by the 30-day action plan for cleanliness in villages as envisaged by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said people should not throw garbage wherever they choose to and expect the civic body to clean up, he urged people to keep the environment around their homes clean. When the District Collector, Commissioner of Police and the Municipal Commissioner can take part in clean-up activities every day, there is no reason why people, who are born and brought up in the town, cannot keep their surroundings clean, the Minister said.

Karimnagar, which has great tourist potential, can actually become a tourist destination if the town is turned into a clean and green one. A cable-stayed bridge is set to become an attraction for the town. While works of IT tower have reached final stage, works of Manair River Front are going to start very soon.

He appealed people to join him in these efforts over the next 10 days.

Once the 10-day drive is completed, fines will be imposed on people those who throw garbage on the streets and roads instead of depositing it at designated locations.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Venugopal Reddy and other officials took part in the event.

