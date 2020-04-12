Cooperate with cops on duty: Telangana DGP tells citizens

By | Published: 8:39 pm 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy requested the citizens to cooperate with the policemen on duty.

In a tweet today, the DGP said, “Dear citizens, please do care for them who are on duty.” He also prayed for the speedy recovery and health of constable Ramchandraiah working with Dundigal police station. The constable sustained serious injuries while trying to catch a lockdown violator. “I express my support to his family to be strong and he will be taken care of,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited Gandhi Hospital police checkpost and interacted with the police personnel posted at the hospital.

He explained to the policemen about the current health scenario in the State and sought their cooperation in the battle against COVID-19. About 80 policemen are working in the Gandhi Hospital and the nearby checkpost in each shift and providing security to the doctors.

