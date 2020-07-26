Cooperate with govt, Gutha Sukender to opposition

By | Published: 8:11 pm 8:43 pm

Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Sunday exhorted the opposition parties to withdraw cases filed in the court against demolition of old Secretariat buildings and cooperate with the State government in the construction of a state-of-the-art complex.

Speaking at a media conference in his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said the Secretariat and Legislative Assembly buildings were old and not suitable to be the seat of administration. Rain water had entered Legislative Council hall during the last monsoon sessions, he said, adding that there was a need to construct new complex for the Secretariat with all required modern facilities.

Referring to the hue and cry raised by leaders of the opposition parties when rain water entered the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, he said it was unfortunate that the same leaders had filed a case in the court against the decision of the State government to demolish the hospital building, which was in a dilapidated condition, and to construct a new building in its place. He pointed out that the leaders of opposition parties were creating hurdles for the State government stating that Osmania hospital building was a heritage structure.

It has become a practice to the opposition leaders to create hurdles to the development projects taken up by the State government by filing cases in courts, the Council Chairman said, and asked them to withdraw cases filed in the court against demolition of the Secretariat buildings and cooperate with the State government for construction of new buildings for administrative convenience.

Stating that the people should not show discrimination towards Covid positive patients, he said that ‘dare and confidence’ were the best medicines to recover from the disease. His family members were also infected with coronavirus and recovered after 15 days of home isolation, he added.

Later, he distributed CM Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 4,72,000 to 13 beneficiaries at his camp office.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .