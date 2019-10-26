Cooperate with Telangana govt: G Jagdish Reddy

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy on Friday exhorted the elected representatives of local bodies to strive for solving the issues in their areas and cooperate with the state government for its comprehensive approach to solve issues.

Attending the first Zilla Parishad general body meeting of Suryapet, Jagdish Reddy said that the state government was committed to solve any issues prevailing in any area and the people and elected representatives should cooperate with the district officials in this regard. The functioning style of officials should not create any inconvenience to the people, he cautioned.

During the discussion on drinking water and irrigation, the minister intervened to say that potable water would be supplied to each and every house in the district through Mission Bhagiratha, which was taken up by the state government with Rs 18,000 crore. He reminded that Godavari water from Kaleshwaram Project has reached to the district through SRSP canal, which would permanently solve irrigation problem.

He said that 100 liters of water for a person per each day would be supplied through Mission Bhagiratha in rural areas while 130 liters per person per day in urban areas.

When some of the ZPTCs and MPPs brought to his notice that all the houses were not equal amount of water through Mission Bhagiratha, he has also instructed the officials to necessary action and sort out the issue in intra-village system. He has also asked the people to use the drinking water only for consumption and cooking purposes and suggested that the people should rely on bore well for water used for other purposes.

Referring to the outbreak of Dengue and Malaria fevers in the district, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said that the officials of Medical and health department should focus on controlling viral fevers. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gujja Deepika Yogender, Vice Chairman, Gopagani Venkatanarayana, Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore and district Collector D Amoy Kumar were also attended the meeting.

