Cop allegedly thrashes motorist in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A man was severely beaten up by the police at Bhupalpally on Saturday night. The reason was that he could not control his bike and stopped a few metres away from the vehicle check up point. The incident happened near 5-incline filter bed locality in the town.

According to the victim, Guggilla Nageshwar Rao, a resident of the Bhupalpally town, he was returning to the town along with his wife and daughter, after paying a visit to the Kotancha Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple when a constable in plain clothes stopped his vehicle.

“As I did not know he was a police man, I did not stop the vehicle. Moreover, I could not stop the vehicle immediately when he suddenly waved his hand to stop the vehicle, so I stopped a few metres away from the point. But the police beat me up severely and abused me,” he said. Though Sub-Inspector Rakesh was sitting in the vehicle, he did not do anything to stop the policeman, Nageshwar Rao alleged.

When contacted Bhupalpally SP R Bhaskaran over phone, he said police had not thrashed anybody. “However, I will look into the matter, and will take action, if anyone is found guilty in connection with the allegations made by Nageshwar Rao,” he added.

