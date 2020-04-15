Cop arranges water for strays in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:25 pm 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Proving once again that men in khaki too have generous hearts, a Sub-inspector in Begum Bazaar in the city takes up a noble idea to quench the thirst of stray dogs in the area.

The SI, L Narendra, attached to the Begum Bazaar police station, has purchased a few water tubs and kept them at various places in Mozamjahi Market, Begum Bazaar, Gandhi Bhavan and near Siddiamber Bazaar mosque so that the stray dogs in the area do not have to go thirsty.

“While on duty at the MJ Market checkpost a few days ago, I found a couple of stray dogs moving around in search of water. I took my water bottle and poured water on the pavement and they lapped it up,” said Narendra.

The next day, Narendra went to the Begum Bazaar market and managed to purchase a few water tubs. The tubs were placed near the police checkpost, pickets and police stations. “Usually I go around along with a constable and we fill water in the tubs twice a day. When I am away, my colleagues do the job,” the SI said.

The police officer’s action is drawing appreciation from the public and from superiors too.

