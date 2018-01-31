Hyderabad: Cop involved in drunk driving case suspended

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Tuesday issued suspension orders against Inspector G Girish Rao for allegedly injuring three persons by driving his vehicle in a rash manner after consuming alcohol.

Jawaharnagar Inspector V V Chalapathi said Rao was booked under Section 337 and 338 of the IPC and 185 of Motor Vehicle Act. “He was arrested on Tuesday morning.

After producing him before the court, he was remanded in judicial custody,” he said, adding that the officer was suspended from duties as part of disciplinary action initiated by the department. “Rao, who was with the Police Training Centre in Medchal, hit four vehicles and injured three persons,” he said, adding that his Blood Alcohol Concentration levels were 230 mg/ml. The condition of the injured victims is stated to be improving.