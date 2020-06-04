Cop on awareness duty infected with Covid in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: A police constable who was spreading awareness about Covid-19 by singing songs and a colleague of his tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city. The policemen working at Kulsumpura police station tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. Soon after getting the report, they were rushed to the hospital. Both were performing duties in the police patrol vehicle of Kulsumpura police, an official on condition of anonymity, said. After coming to know about the news, the authorities sent the family members in isolation and conducted Covid-19 test. The reports of the family members are awaited.

