Coping with mental health during quarantine

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, homes are filled with family members who are spending so much time together which wasn’t possible in many years. But still, a few are either getting bored, considering home as jail, or facing stress.

The word lockdown itself has brought a lot of anxiety in many. To deal with this and how to make optimum use of this time, well-known psychologist from the city and founder of ‘You Are Happiness’ Sangeetha Kosuru Gowda has some suggestions.

Limit the news you read

News, social media and forwards are major anxiety creators. Being concerned about the news is understandable, but for many it can make existing mental health problems worse. Sangeetha says, “Limit the amount of time you spend reading or watching things which aren’t making you feel better. Perhaps, decide on a specific time to check in with the news. There is a lot of misinformation swirling around — stay informed by sticking to trusted sources of information such as government and WHO websites. Watch news once or twice a day not more than that.”

What can families expect?

“For parents trying to work from home, their ability to do so will rely on various factors from the age of their children and the layout of their home to the nature of their work. The temperament of parents and kids will also play a role. With routines disrupted and families thrown into close quarters, cabin fever is a real danger. It is exacerbated by predispositions and thought processes that can manifest,” says Sangeetha.

To overcome this situation, Sangeetha suggests – “Beginning on the same page is most important. Have a discussion with your family: what do you think will be the biggest challenges? What are the strengths that we each have as an individual family member that can help out? Discussing concerns and expectations about the quarantine, and what role each person can play to make it better, can be helpful,” she says.

Age-appropriate discussions

It is important for parents to listen to and empathise with their children’s fears, speak truthfully about the situation in an age-appropriate manner and put it into context, the expert says. “Have conversations for facts and feelings, which is critical to allaying fears and allowing children a sense of control. For adults too, keeping a sense of perspective and sourcing information and advice from credible sources will help stave off anxiety,” says the psychologist.

Maintaining a routine will be important but it need not be strict. “Routines are always helpful for people to see an endpoint,” she says. Families should try to enjoy having more spare time than usual; especially what can be very rare downtime for kids. Parents can be prepared with games, craft, schoolwork and books, but allowing more screen time than normal will not be catastrophic, advises Sangeetha.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .