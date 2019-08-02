Copious inflows into irrigation projects continue in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:23 pm 10:26 pm

Adilabad: Irrigation projects in erstwhile Adilabad district continued to receive copious inflows following incessant rains in their catchment areas and upstream regions.

Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project also known as Kadem Dam saw average inflows of 8,000 cusecs, with water level reaching 695 feet mark against Full Reservoir Level of 700 feet. A total of 1.595 tmc of surplus water was discharged into downstream Godavari river to fill Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP) at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal.

The SYP registered inflows of around 9,000 cusecs and the storage level reached 9.533 tmc against the total storage capacity of 20.175 tmc. It witnessed inflows of about 15,000 cusecs on Friday morning, with cumulative inflows of 4.473 tmc in the last two weeks. Swarna of Nirmal and Adilabad’s Sathnala also had considerable inflows.

Kumram Bheem project in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded inflow of 2,425 cusecs and outflow of 2,405 cusecs. Water level reached 240.950 metres as against the FRL of 243 metres. Cumulative inflow of water was assessed to be 4.3296 tmc this season. Two gates of the project were lifted to release surplus water.

Jurala water released for Srisailam

Wanaparthy/Jogulamba Gadwal: With heavy inflows reaching Priyadarshini Jurala Project, irrigation officials have started releasing outflows into Srisailam dam on par with the heavy inflows on Friday. As of 3 pm on Friday, inflows were to the tune of 2,05,000 cusecs into Jurala Project from Narayanpur dam in Karnataka, and total outflows was 2,04,030 cusecs that would reach Srisailam Project.

The water level at Jurala Project was 318.33 metres against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 metres, while gross storage was 9.275 tmc against total storage capacity of 9.657 tmc in the project. 21,000 cusecs was released for power generation to six units operating at the power house, 1,500 cusecs for Nettempadu lift, 1,300 cusecs for Bhima lift, 315 cusecs for Koilsagar lift, 1,140 cusecs for Left Main Canal (for Wanaparthy’s ayacut), 725 cusecs for Right Main Canal (for Jogulamba Gadwal’s ayacut), 750 cusecs to Parallel Canal (for Bhima lift II which fills Ramanpadu and Kanayapally reservoirs).

