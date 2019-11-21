Cops arrest thief who stole idols from Vemulawada temple

By | Published: 9:01 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Police on Thursday arrested an old thief who had stolen gold and silver idols from Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple. About 20 kg of gold and silver idols including shiva lingams were recovered from his possession.

Based on a reliable information, the police grilled Firoze, a petty burglar and a resident of Vemulawada temple town, about the gold and silver idols that went missing from the temple. Subsequently, he confessed to the crime. The police recovered the stolen idols from Firoze’s residence.

Firoz informed the cops that he found a bag filled with gold and silver idols in the hundi counting room when he went to the temple to collect rice sprinkled by devotees. Later, he took the bag to his house.

According to police source, they got wind of Firoze’s involvement when he tried to sell the gold and silver idols to a jewellery shop in Karimnagar. Based on the information, police watched Firoze’s movements and questioned him on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .