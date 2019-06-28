Cops bust money-doubling gang in Choutuppal

By | Published: 12:15 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Choutuppal police arrested a member of a money-doubling gang and seized Rs 12 lakh from him.

The arrested was Sheik Saida (33), a native of Jinkala Palem in Guntur. Two other members — Sheik Basha from Varapalla in Prakasham and Sheik Chinna Vali from Thurka Palem in Guntur— are on the run.

Addressing the media in the Choutuppal police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhongir, Narayana Reddy said the gang members approached one Gopi Ilaiah of Kaithapuram village in Choutuppal mandal offering him to give double amount if the latter had given them some. They told him that they could convert black papers into notes with the help of a few chemicals and colours. To build confidence in the victim, they, initially, took some money and gave him double money. When those notes were accepted by a local bank, Ilaiah had developed confidence in the gang.

After a few days, on June 21, the gang members again offered to give the double amount if he gave them Rs 12 lakh. After taking the amount, they again enacted the drama of mixing colours and chemicals, and told the victim that the papers could not be converted into notes due to insufficient chemicals and took away the amount assuring him that they come back with the required material in two days.

When the accused did not return even after two days, Ilaiah lodged a complaint with the Choutuppal police station. The police managed to arrest Sheik Saida at his native place and recovered Rs 12 lakh from his house. Efforts are on to nab the other two.

