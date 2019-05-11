Cops caution Mallannasagar R&R package recipients in Siddipet

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis, on Friday, cautioned families displaced under the Komuravelly Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar projects to be careful in all their financial dealings, especially since they are now recipients of large sums of money as compensation from the State Government as part of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) settlements.

In a press release, the Commissioner alerted the displaced villagers of the possible presence of touts and thieves who may take advantage of the beneficiaries of the R&R packages who may attempt to rob, steal or cheat them of their compensation amounts.

Asking the beneficiaries of R&R package to keep their compensation cheques safe till they deposit in their banks, Davis appealed to the people not to withdraw huge sums of amounts from the banks since there are chances of thieves targeting the houses of beneficiaries. Instead, he asked them to withdraw only such amounts that they require to spend in day-to-day life.

“Do not believe if any strange person approaches and offers help or advice. Do not hand over your deposit or withdrawal vouchers to unknown people. And do not disclose any details of the bank accounts, the PIN numbers of ATM cards and the like to anyone. If anyone approaches them for such information, it is best the beneficiaries contact their bank manager and inform him or her of the same. People should also not write down their ATM PIN numbers of their cards,” he said.

He called on the people to particularly be aware of people making offers to double their amounts within a year or a short period of time or asking them to invest in chit funds. In case you are planning to purchase land, then make sure the land records are cleared before making any deal with the local revenue department officials and not to allow strangers into their homes.

If people have any doubts, they should call the police on phone numbers 100, or send a message on WhatsApp to Siddipet Police Commissionerate number 7901100100 or control number 8333998699. Meanwhile, the police chief also said folk artist troupes are conducting performances called ‘Kanuvippu’ at all villages where people received R&R amounts to educate them on all these issues.

