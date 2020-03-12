Cops combing forests as naxal movement suspected in Erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Warangal: Police in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts intensified combing operations in forest areas after they received specific information about the movement of Maoists. They also beefed up security for people’s representatives in these areas.

According to official sources, a Maoist dalam was moving in the forests of Bhadradri-Kothagudem. “Recently, the dalam members escaped from a police team during a combing operation in Kothagudem,” a police official said. “Though there was no major action by the Maoists since the formation of Telangana State, police are continuing to keep a vigil on the movement of Maoists and were successful in checking their entry into Telangana from the strife-torn Chhattisgarh,” the official said.

Police were successful in arresting lower-rung cadre of Maoists, particularly in Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts, from time to time. Stating that they had information about the movement of Maoists in the district, Additional SP (Operations), Bhupalpally, P Shoban Kumar appealed to the people to inform the police about any suspicious movement of unknown persons. He also urged the Maoists to surrender in order to lead a normal life by joining the mainstream society. He cautioned those who were believed to be enemies of the Maoists to be alert and maintain secrecy about their whereabouts.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahabubabad, N Koti Reddy said it is suspected that the Maoists were trying to make their presence felt by committing an offence in these parts of erstwhile Warangal district.

